Henderson and the Falcons agreed to a two-year contract extension Friday.

Per Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network, Henderson's extension is worth up to $20 million and includes $11 million guaranteed. Henderson has started at outside cornerback in each of his last six outings, and he was moved into the starting lineup after A.J. Terrell landed on injured reserve in late September due to a groin injury. Across eight regular-season games, Henderson has logged 41 tackles (32 solo), nine pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.