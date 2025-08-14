The Falcons signed Henderson to a contract Thursday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Henderson worked out with the Falcons in late July, and the 2020 first-rounder will now have an opportunity to compete for a depth spot on Atlanta's 53-man roster for the upcoming season. Henderson spent time on the Steelers' active roster during the 2024 season but did not play in a regular-season game before being placed on injured reserve in mid-November due to a neck injury. Henderson last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Panthers, when he logged 39 tackles (31 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across 12 games (seven starts).