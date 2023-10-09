Campbell is dealing with "bumps and bruises" after Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans on Sunday, according to head coach Arthur Smith, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Campbell was evaluated for a head injury during the game, but he was ultimately cleared and able to return. The veteran lineman told Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com that he suffered a stinger in his trapezius, and it was "probably the worst one I had in my career." More clarity on Campbell's status should be available when the team releases their first injury report for Week 6 against the Commanders.