Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Wednesday that Campbell's (undisclosed) injury is "nothing we're concerned about long term," Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

After landing on the NFI list yesterday, Campbell still does not have an injury designation or timetable, but Smith doesn't seem worried about his veteran defensive lineman. The three-time All-Pro will be 37 by Atlanta's first game, so it makes sense why the team is giving him the time he needs to recover. Campbell signed with the Falcons this offseason on a one-year deal, hoping to help a defensive line that gave up 4.4 yards per carry to opposing running backs last season.