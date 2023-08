Campbell (undisclosed) has passed his physical and been removed from the Falcons' active/non-football injury list, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It remains unclear what injury Campbell was dealing with, but it was never considered a long term issue. He signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Falcons in March after a three-year stint with the Ravens. The soon-to-be 16 year veteran is expected to start at defensive end to start the season assuming he avoids any setbacks.