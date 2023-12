Campbell recorded five tackles (three solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Panthers.

Campbell was able to get to the quarterback for the first time since Week 9, bringing down Bryce Young for his fourth sack of the season. The 37-year-old is now up to 45 tackles, including the four sacks, while also forcing and recovering a fumble over 14 games in his first season with Atlanta.