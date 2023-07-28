Head coach Arthur Smith noted Thursday that the Falcons will have an update on the injury status of Campbell (undisclosed) in "at least 10 days," Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday. Smith said Wednesday that the injury, while unclear, is "nothing we're concerned about long term." Campbell signed a one-year, $7 million contract with Atlanta in March after spending the last three seasons with Baltimore. Entering his 16th year in the NFL, Campbell will be an integral piece to a Falcons defense that registered the sixth-most yards per game allowed (362.1) last season.