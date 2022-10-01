site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Brought up to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Oct 1, 2022
Huntley was elevated to the Falcons' active roster Saturday.
Huntley was also elevated last week and saw one carry for three yards. The rookie could see more playing time depending on the status of starter Cordarelle Patterson who is currently listed as questionable with a knee injury that is reportedly not deemed serious.
