Huntley rushed 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.
Huntley was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and immediately made an impact. Lead back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) may have been limited in the win, resulting in the extra work for the undrafted rookie out of Ball State. Huntley is still third on the running back depth chart, at best, but the successful committee approach could earn the 23-year-old more opportunities moving forward. It will be interesting to see how the backfield touches are distributed against the Buccaneers' top-five rush defense next Sunday.