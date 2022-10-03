Huntley will compete with Tyler Allgeier for the No. 1 running back role after the Falcons placed Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Patterson was limited in the second half of the team's Week 4 win over the Browns due to a knee issue he dealt with during practice, which paved the way for Huntley, who was activated from the practice squad, and Allgeier, a rookie fifth-round pick, to garner major roles in Atlanta's comeback win. Huntley rushed 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown, with the majority of that production coming on one drive in the second half. His performance earned him a spot on the active roster, but Allgeier will likely get first crack at being the lead back in Patterson's absence. Regardless, both running backs face a difficult matchup against Tampa Bay in Week 5.