Atlanta signed Huntley to its 53-man roster Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) having been placed on the Falcons' injured reserve list Monday, the team saw fit to promote Huntley from its practice squad. The undrafted free agent out of Ball State rushed effectively with Patterson limited during Atlanta's 23-20 victory versus Cleveland on Sunday, taking 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. Huntley actually tied rookie fifth-rounder Tyler Allgeier for the team lead in carries in Week 4, so it would not be surprising to see those two split carries as long as Patterson remains out.