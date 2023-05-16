Huntley (Achilles) is expected to start the 2023 campaign on injured reserve, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

With Cordarrelle Patterson sidelined with a knee injury, Huntley emerged as a reliable depth option for Atlanta in 2022. He saw 76 rushing attempts across 118 offensive snaps, totaling 366 yards and one touchdown before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Even when he's cleared, the undrafted product out of Ball State will have a difficult time landing a roster spot after the Falcons added Bijan Robinson this offseason to a running-back corps that already featured solid options in Tyler Allgeier and Patterson.