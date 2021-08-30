Huntley was the first running back to relieve starter Mike Davis on Sunday, rushing eight times for 16 yards in a 19-10 preseason loss to the Browns.

Huntley was lower on the depth chart earlier this preseason, even entering behind fellow backup Qadree Ollison last week against the Dolphins, so this shuffle in order could hint at what the depth chart will look like come Week 1. Neither back set the world on fire in this one, so the final decision from head coach Arthur Smith may not be final quite yet. For now, Huntley took a slight lead in the battle for the backup job behind Mike Davis heading into the Falcons' first contest against the Eagles on Sept. 12.