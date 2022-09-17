The Falcons elevated Huntley from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

With Damien Williams (ribs) on IR, the Falcons are expected to leave rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier active for Week 2 after keeping him sidelined for the season opener and have also added Huntley as another reserve option. Avery Williams, who was converted to running back this offseason, operated as the No. 3 option behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien in Week 1. However, it's unclear if Atlanta will trust Avery to handle primary backup duties in Damien's absence, so Allgeier and Huntley are both candidates to get mixed in behind Patterson on Sunday.