Huntley rushed five times for 32 yards in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers.
Huntley played just nine offensive snaps in the contest, operating as the Falcons' third string running back. The return of Cordarrelle Patterson has put a cap on Huntley's fantasy potential with fewer opportunities to go around. Interestingly, it was rookie Tyler Allgeier who entered the game as the No. 2 back, but his eight carries led the team. With that said, all three backs struggled to get much going on the ground Thursday. Barring an injury to either Patterson or Allgeier, Huntley should remain off the fantasy radar when the Falcons host the Bears in Week 11.
