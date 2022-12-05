Huntley rushed four times for 17 yards during Sunday's 19-16 defeat versus the Steelers.
Huntley's first rush came on the Falcons' opening offensive drive and went for eight yards, but it was called back by a holding call on Feleipe Franks. The running back didn't touch the ball again until the start of the third quarter, when he opened the second half with two rushing attempts for 10 yards. Huntley saw four touches across five snaps, but he remains firmly supplanted behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, making the undrafted product out of Ball State irrelevant in most fantasy leagues.