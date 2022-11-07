Huntley rushed seven times for 34 yards during Sunday's 20-17 defeat versus the Chargers.
Huntley fell to third on the depth chart with Cordarrelle Patterson returning from IR, but the former still saw seven touches across 13 offensive snaps and ran the ball at an efficient clip, which he's consistently done when given an opportunity this season. Patterson and Tyler Allgeier figure to continue splitting the majority of the work as long as they are healthy, so Huntley, despite solid production, shouldn't be viewed as anything more than a secondary handcuff option at this point.
