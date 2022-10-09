Huntley rushed eight times for 34 yards during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay.
With Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on IR, Huntley finished second on the team in rushing attempts behind the rookie Tyler Allgeier, who finished with 13 attempts for 45 yards. Huntley was a little more efficient than the rookie, but Avery Williams, who only saw five touches, scored the team's only rushing touchdown of the game. Allgeier is expected to get an extended look as a lead back in Patterson's absence, but Atlanta isn't afraid to mix in other guys, especially if they are running well. However, all of the Falcons' running backs face another stiff test in Week 6 against the 49ers.
