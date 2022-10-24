Huntley rushed six times for 22 yards during Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals.
Huntley and Tyler Allgeier split carries during the first two games without Cordarrelle Patterson, who's on IR with a knee injury, but Allgeier separated himself as the top back in Week 7 with 16 rushing attempts for 50 yards and his first career NFL touchdown. Huntley played just 11 offensive snaps compared to Allgeier's 29, but both running backs posted less than 4.0 yards per carry. Patterson will remain sidelined for at least one more contest, so expect Allgeier to once again get the bulk of the touches against the Panthers in Week 8.
