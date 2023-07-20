Huntley (Achilles) was placed on the Active/PUP list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Huntley has been trending in the right direction in his recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered late last season, but he'll ultimately enter camp on the sidelines. The running back is eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to play out of the gate this coming season.
More News
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Trending in positive direction•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Expected to start 2023 on IR•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Return timeline still unclear•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Done for season•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Will undergo MRI on Monday•