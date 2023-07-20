Huntley (Achilles) was placed on the Active/PUP list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Huntley has been trending in the right direction in his recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered late last season, but he'll ultimately enter camp on the sidelines. The running back is eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to play out of the gate this coming season.