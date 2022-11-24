Huntley (ankle) was a limited participant at the Falcons' practice Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Huntley logged a season-low two snaps -- both in the first quarter -- in this past Sunday's win over Chicago, so the ankle issue may have popped up in that contest. The 24-year-old has averaged a healthy 4.8 yards on 70 carries over nine contests this season, but he isn't likely to be a major factor in fantasy while Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier remain ahead of him on Atlanta's running-back depth chart.
More News
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Limited role in loss•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Modest production in loss•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Strong performance against Carolina•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Cleared for Week 8•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Sits out practice with illness•