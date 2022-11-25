Huntley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington.
If Huntley can't play after three straight limited practices, Avery Williams could work as the No. 3 back behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, though it isn't a role that figures to come with more than a handful of touches even if Huntley is active. The Falcons and Commanders are scheduled for an early kickoff Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, with inactive lists due at 11:30 a.m.
