Huntley (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Huntley was also limited Wednesday, putting the 24-year-old in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game with the Commanders. If he is unable to play, Avery Williams will likely step into the No. 3 running back role, behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier.
