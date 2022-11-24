Huntley (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Huntley was also limited Wednesday, putting the 24-year-old in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game with the Commanders. If he is unable to play, Avery Williams will likely step into the No. 3 running back role, behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier.