The Falcons placed Huntley (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

As expected following the season-ending Achilles injury Huntley suffered in Week 15 against the Saints, Atlanta officially moved the rookie to their injured reserve Tuesday. Huntley now finishes the 2022-23 campaign with 76 carries for 366 yards and one touchdown, while Avery Williams should take over as the Falcons' No. 3 running back behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier.