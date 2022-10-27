Huntley didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
The nature and severity of Huntley's ailment isn't known, but he would be able to put to rest any concerns about his status for Sunday's game against the Panthers by returning to practice Friday in some capacity. If he's cleared to play this weekend, Huntley will likely work as a complement out of the backfield to Tyler Allgeier, who outsnapped him by a 27-11 margin in the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Bengals.
