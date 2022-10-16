Huntley notched 16 rushes for 59 yards during Sunday's 28-14 win versus the 49ers.
Huntley registered one more rushing attempt and totaled eight more rushing yards than rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, though neither running back saw any work in the passing attack. With Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) sidelined the last two weeks, Huntley has totaled 18 rushing attempts for 90 yards and one score. However, both of the aforementioned running backs' overall potential will remain limited as long as they continue to split carries.
More News
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Modest production in loss•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Competing for top RB gig•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Earns promotion to active roster•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Bursts onto scene with TD•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Brought up to active roster•
-
Caleb Huntley: Moves back to practice squad•