Huntley notched 16 rushes for 59 yards during Sunday's 28-14 win versus the 49ers.

Huntley registered one more rushing attempt and totaled eight more rushing yards than rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, though neither running back saw any work in the passing attack. With Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) sidelined the last two weeks, Huntley has totaled 18 rushing attempts for 90 yards and one score. However, both of the aforementioned running backs' overall potential will remain limited as long as they continue to split carries.

