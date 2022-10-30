Huntley rushed 16 times for 91 yards during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Panthers.
Huntley led the team in rushing attempts and rushing yards, but he wasn't involved at all in the passing game. The undrafted running back continues to flourish while splitting time with Tyler Allgeier in Arthur Smith's run-first offense, but Huntley could see his role significantly reduced when Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) returns from IR, which could be as soon as Week 9.
