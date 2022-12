Huntley is set to undergo an MRI on his injured ankle Monday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Coach Arthur Smith said Sunday that the injury Huntley sustained during Sunday's loss at New Orleans didn't look good, but Atlanta will have to wait for imaging results to determine its exact severity. Any time Huntley misses would open up extra opportunities at running back for 2021 fifth-rounder Avery Williams.