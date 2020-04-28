Falcons' Caleb Repp: Gets NFL opportunity in Atlanta
Repp agreed to joins the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Repp played defensive end at Utah for two seasons before transferring to Utah State in 2019 and serving as one of the top targets for eventual first-round quarterback Jordan Love. Assuming that he stays on the offensive side of the ball in his transition to the professional ranks, Repp will benefit from a relatively thin tight end group for the Falcons. Fellow rookie Jared Pinkney will be a primary competitor for a spot on the 53-man roster, and otherwise the Falcons' backup tight ends are relatively inexperienced between Jaeden Graham, Khari Lee and Carson Meier.
