Ridley (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons capped Ridley's reps for the second practice in a row, but McFadden notes that any participation should be viewed as a good sign for the wideout's chances of playing through a sprained left foot Sunday in New Orleans. Ridley sat out the Falcons' Week 9 win over the Broncos with the injury before benefiting from a well-timed Week 10 bye.