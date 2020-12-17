Ridley (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.
Ridley maintained his activity level from Wednesday, as did Julio Jones (hamstring), who was unable to practice yet again. If Jones needs to sit out again Sunday against the Buccaneers, Ridley would be in line to lead the Falcons' receiving corps, assuming he's able to play through his foot issue. Since the team's Week 10 bye, Ridley has notched 24 catches (on 40 targets) for 372 yards and two touchdowns over the last four games.
