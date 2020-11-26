Ridley (foot) was listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley's practice reps continue to be capped as he attempts to get over a mid-foot sprain, which sidelined him Week 9. He proceeded to suit up this past Sunday in New Orleans, hauling in five of nine passes for 90 yards in the process. Friday's injury report may clear up his availability for a Week 12 matchup with the Raiders.