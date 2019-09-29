Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Another quiet outing in Week 4
Ridley caught three of six targets for 32 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans.
The 24-year-old Ridley jumped out to an electrifying start to his sophomore campaign with 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns through Atlanta's first two games of the season, but he's been targeted just seven times since, with three catches for 17 yards against Indianapolis and Tennessee the past two games outside of the 21-yard catch he recorded Sunday. Week 5 doesn't present the most encouraging matchup for Ridley to get back on track, as the Texans have allowed just one wideout -- Keenan Allen -- to exceed 75 receiving yards against them over the past three weeks.
