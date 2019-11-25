Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Another sterling outing in Week 12

Ridley caught six of 14 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay.

The second-year wideout has provided rampant fantasy production over his past two games after falling into a brief mid-season slump, amassing 14 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns in outings against the Panthers and Buccaneers over the past two Sundays. While Ridley is riding a hot streak at the moment, he's been known to fade into the background certain weeks depending on the opponent and circumstance. Prior to his recent two-game breakout, Ridley had averaged fewer than four receptions and 45 receiving yards per game, with zero touchdowns in outings against the Rams, Seahawks and Saints between Weeks 7 and 10. Upcoming on Thanksgiving night, Ridley will be facing New Orleans for the second time this season, just three weeks removed from a three-catch, 28-yard dud against the Saints on Nov. 10.