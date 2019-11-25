Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Another sterling outing in Week 12
Ridley caught six of 14 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay.
The second-year wideout has provided rampant fantasy production over his past two games after falling into a brief mid-season slump, amassing 14 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns in outings against the Panthers and Buccaneers over the past two Sundays. While Ridley is riding a hot streak at the moment, he's been known to fade into the background certain weeks depending on the opponent and circumstance. Prior to his recent two-game breakout, Ridley had averaged fewer than four receptions and 45 receiving yards per game, with zero touchdowns in outings against the Rams, Seahawks and Saints between Weeks 7 and 10. Upcoming on Thanksgiving night, Ridley will be facing New Orleans for the second time this season, just three weeks removed from a three-catch, 28-yard dud against the Saints on Nov. 10.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Booms in Week 11 win over Carolina•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Peels off long run in Week 10 win•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Solid Week 8 despite injury scare•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Reenters Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Under evaluation for head injury•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Quiet afternoon against Los Angeles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...