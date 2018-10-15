Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Avoids major injury
Ridley (ankle) is only believed to be dealing with a bone bruise after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
Ridley exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after hurting his left ankle, but it seems the receiver has avoided any sort of serious injury. It's still too soon to say whether he will be able to play in the Falcons' Week 7 matchup with the Giants, but considering Atlanta is on bye in Week 8, it wouldn't be a surprise if the team sidelines Ridley for one game to allow the rookie plenty of time to make a full recovery. In his potential absence next Monday, both Justin Hardy and Marvin Hall could be in line for extended reps.
