Ridley corralled none of his five targets during Monday night's 30-16 loss to the Packers.

The third-year wideout just missed a touchdown on Atlanta's penultimate drive of the night, as Matt Ryan left a ball slightly behind Ridley on a fourth-down end-zone heave with 3:44 to go, allowing Green Bay's Adrian Amos to knock the ball out of Ridley's grasp. The Packers were able to key in on the young star as Julio Jones exited the game near the end of the second quarter with an aggravated hamstring injury, holding Ridley to his first no-catch performance since his NFL debut in 2018. Week 5 poses a challenging matchup for Ridley, as he may be without Jones to pull coverage defenders away from him against Carolina's top-10 pass defense. Conversely, RIdley retains the potential to produce gaudy numbers as Atlanta's clear No. 1 pass catcher, especially given that he had at least 109 receiving yards in each of his first three outings of 2020, with four total TDs during that span.