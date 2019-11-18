Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Booms in Week 11 win over Carolina
Ridley caught all eight of his targets for 143 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.
Ridley tied Julio Jones for a team-high eight targets, providing the second-year receiver with his highest number of offensive opportunities since Week 5. Given that Ridley has averaged nearly 6.5 targets per game on the season, it's fair to say that workload has been less of a concern than yardage and scoring production. Since amassing 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns between Week 1 and 2, Ridley had eclipsed 75 receiving yards just once over his seven most-recent outings coming into Sunday. Despite his boom-bust nature, Ridley's upside remains immense given Atlanta's upcoming matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that has surrendered a combined 14 passing touchdowns over its past four games.
