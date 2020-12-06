Ridley collected five of 10 targets for 108 yards during Sunday's 21-16 loss to New Orleans.

Ridley and Julio Jones each commanded 10 targets on the afternoon, but by recording four different receptions of 18-plus yards, the third-year man was able to edge out Jones for the team high in receiving yards. The 25-year-old has been a consistent high-floor option this season, with 90-plus yards or a touchdown in nine of his 11 appearances. Week 14 presents a less than ideal matchup for Ridley and the Atlanta WR corps, however, with the opposing Chargers entering play Sunday allowing an NFL-low 123 receptions to wideouts.