Ridley caught six of nine passes for 71 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington. He added a six-yard run.

The rookie first-rounder scored six touchdowns during the first four games of the season, so fans could be forgiven for being puzzled as to why the young stud went scoreless in three straight games with just 128 total yards during that span. He got back on track in the final seconds of the first half, settling over the middle and then chugging up the field for a 40-yard touchdown. Ridley has been targeted at least five times in six of his last seven games so, with his big-play ability, the production should come -- just maybe not next Sunday against Cleveland, one of the league's better pass defenses.