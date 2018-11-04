Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Breaks scoreless streak
Ridley caught six of nine passes for 71 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington. He added a six-yard run.
The rookie first-rounder scored six touchdowns during the first four games of the season, so fans could be forgiven for being puzzled as to why the young stud went scoreless in three straight games with just 128 total yards during that span. He got back on track in the final seconds of the first half, settling over the middle and then chugging up the field for a 40-yard touchdown. Ridley has been targeted at least five times in six of his last seven games so, with his big-play ability, the production should come -- just maybe not next Sunday against Cleveland, one of the league's better pass defenses.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Solid performance as Falcons push to 3-4•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Ready to go Monday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Returns to limited practice•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Doesn't participate Thursday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Present at start of Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...