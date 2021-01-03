Ridley reeled in eight of his 12 targets for 52 yards, losing one fumble during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Ridley and Russell Gage (11 targets) were the clear focal points in the passing game during Atlanta's season finale, collectively engulfing over 56 percent of the team's targets. Ridley came back to earth in the yardage department after posting an absurd 525 receiving yards over his preceding four outings entering Sunday. However, the 26-year-old's eight receptions provided him with a respectable floor in PPR formats. He blew past previous career highs this season by totaling 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and 10 total touchdowns (nine receiving, one rushing), though Ridley was not given a Pro Bowl nod during his third pro campaign. The team should have an easy time making a decision on Ridley's fifth-year option this offseason; however, an extension could potentially be in the cards, depending on the direction taken by the franchise's new general manager. Ridley is set to make roughly $2 million in 2021 on the heels of his most prolific pro campaign.