Ridley will serve as the Falcons' clear No. 1 receiver Sunday against the Panthers with Julio Jones (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

With Jones having only played one half in the Falcons' last two games due to the lingering hamstring injury, Ridley has already had some opportunities this season to serve as Matt Ryan's top option in the passing game. While Ridley was shut out across five targets in Monday's 30-16 loss to the Packers, the third-year wideout opened the season with three straight dazzling performances, racking up 21 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns on 35 targets over that stretch. Ridley could be in store for another big outing Sunday in a game that features one of the highest over/under totals of the Week 5 slate.