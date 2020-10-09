Ridley (thigh/knee) remained limited at Friday's practice but doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley is good to go for Week 5, while teammate Julio Jones (hamstring) is expected to be a game-time decision after missing three straight practices. Either way, Ridley should be busy as he looks to bounce back from Monday's goose egg, though his chances for double-digit targets certainly increase if Jones is inactive or limited. Even after the MNF disaster, Ridley ranks eighth in the NFL in receiving yards (349), fifth in targets (10.0 per game) and first -- by a mile --- in air yards (166.8 per game).