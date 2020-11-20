Ridley (foot) has been cleared from the injury report and will play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Despite having his practice reps limited this week, Ridley avoided a designation on the final injury report. He should be ready for his usual role coming out of a bye week, hoping to pick up where he left off before he sprained his foot. Ridley is averaging 5.4 catches for 82.1 yards on 8.4 targets per game, with six touchdowns in eight appearances. It'll be a rarity for the Falcons to enter Sunday without any of Ridley, Julio Jones or Russell Gage listed as questionable/doubtful/out.