Ridley (elbow) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Detroit, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley never appeared to be in serious danger of missing the game, logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. He should be fine to handle his usual workload, averaging 9.5 targets and 91 receiving yards per game this year. The Lions have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers, including 186.2 yards and 1.2 TDs per game.