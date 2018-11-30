Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Cleared to face Ravens
Ridley (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Ridley was listed as limited at every practice this week, never quite making it back to full participation. He should still be fine to fill his usual role, facing a stingy Baltimore defense ranked first in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2) and second in passing yards allowed per game (203).
