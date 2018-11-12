Ridley hauled in three of five targets for 37 yards, adding one rush for three yards during Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns.

Ridley has exceeded 70 yards on two occasions thus far in 2018 (Week 3 and Week 9). In the weeks following those two outings, the rookie receiver has seen a 68 percent reduction in terms of receiving output (91 combined yards in games following 146- and 71-yard displays). It's possible that opposing defenses are keying on the explosive Ridley, as he's averaged 5.5 targets in the "come down" games, compared to 8.5 targets in his two 70-yard receiving performances. We may normally expect a rebound here, but facing one of the NFL's most resistant pass defenses in Dallas (under 220 passing yards allowed per game) keeps Ridley in FLEX territory for Week 11.