Ridley caught one of four targets, managing 10 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Packers.

Ridley has been shut down over each of the past two weeks against top-seven pass defenses in Green Bay and Baltimore, compiling a combined 32 receiving yards on four catches in those contests (had averaged 57.8 receiving yards per contest between Weeks 1 and 12). Following an extremely promising eight-game run to begin his NFL career (4.1 catches and 57.9 yards per game, with seven touchdowns through Week 9), Ridley has exceeded three receptions or 40 receiving yards in a game only once over his past five outings, recording one touchdown over that span. In Week 15, Atlanta plays host to one of the league's best pass defenses in Arizona, which has allowed 210.8 yards per game through the air.