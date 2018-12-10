Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Completely neutralized by Packers
Ridley caught one of four targets, managing 10 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Packers.
Ridley has been shut down over each of the past two weeks against top-seven pass defenses in Green Bay and Baltimore, compiling a combined 32 receiving yards on four catches in those contests (had averaged 57.8 receiving yards per contest between Weeks 1 and 12). Following an extremely promising eight-game run to begin his NFL career (4.1 catches and 57.9 yards per game, with seven touchdowns through Week 9), Ridley has exceeded three receptions or 40 receiving yards in a game only once over his past five outings, recording one touchdown over that span. In Week 15, Atlanta plays host to one of the league's best pass defenses in Arizona, which has allowed 210.8 yards per game through the air.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Good to go for Week 14•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Logs limited practice•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Limited by pair of injuries•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Neutralized in Week 13 loss•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Cleared to face Ravens•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Still limited in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14