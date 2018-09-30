Ridley hauled in four of six targets for 54 yards and two touchdowns, as the Falcons suffered a 37-36 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Ridley now has six touchdowns over his last 11 quarters of play, totaling 15 receptions for 264 yards between Week 2 and Week 4 after being shut out in the season opener against Philadelphia. The 23-year-old rookie has vaulted himself well inside the top-10 in terms of wide receiver scoring in PPR formats with 26.2 points per game over his last three outings. Another tasty matchup looms Sunday, as Ridley and the Atlanta receiving corps face a Steelers' secondary that entered Week 4 allowing the fourth-most fantasy points (PPR) to opposing wideouts.