Ridley corralled eight of 12 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

Ridley was evaluated by trainers in the second half for a potential injury, but he quickly returned to continue his prolific afternoon. The third-year man had already made quite an impression through the first two quarters, reeling in a 39-yard TD strike from fellow wideout Russell Gage to kick off the scoring for Atlanta, while racking up a total of 95 yards by halftime. If Julio Jones (hamstring) is forced to sit a second consecutive game Week 15, Ridley would remain the unquestioned No. 1 target for a matchup against the Buccaneers.