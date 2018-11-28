Ridley (ankle/elbow) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley was listed on the practice report with a thigh injury last week, eventually catching eight of 13 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in a 31-17 loss to the Saints on Thanksgiving Day. He apparently picked up a couple ailments along the way, but his ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday puts him on track to play in Sunday's tricky matchup with the Ravens.

More News
Our Latest Stories