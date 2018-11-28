Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Dealing with pair of injuries
Ridley (ankle/elbow) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ridley was listed on the practice report with a thigh injury last week, eventually catching eight of 13 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in a 31-17 loss to the Saints on Thanksgiving Day. He apparently picked up a couple ailments along the way, but his ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday puts him on track to play in Sunday's tricky matchup with the Ravens.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Four scores in two games against Saints•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Good to go for Thanksgiving Day•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Remains limited at practice•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Limited by thigh•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Totals 32 receiving yards•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Fails to build on Week 9 success•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...